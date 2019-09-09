Real Madrid plot summer Christian Eriksen move - European Paper Talk

Real Madrid will move for Christian Eriksen next summer if Paul Pogba opts to renew his Man Utd deal

Spain

Real Madrid will make an approach Christian Eriksen next summer if Paul Pogba opts to renew his contract at Manchester United. The Tottenham star may be available on a free transfer as he is out of contract in 2020.

Barcelona plan to offer Lionel Messi a 'contract for life' after it was revealed the Argentine star's current deal contains a clause which enables him to leave for nothing at the end of every season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Manchester City will launch a move for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar in January as Pep Guardiola wants to bolster his defensive options even if Aymeric Laporte has returned from his knee injury. (Tuttosport)

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has made a pact with Cristiano Ronaldo that the Portuguese forward will score at least 40 goals this season for the Turin club. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea defender Emerson suffered a hamstring injury while representing Italy but coach Roberto Mancini insists the problem is "nothing serious". (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso wants to ensure Federico Chiesa doesn't leave the club for Juventus and may offer the 21-year-old winger an improved contract. (La Repubblica)

Lazio are prepared to offer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a new contract which will include a buyout clause in excess of £100m. The Serbian midfielder was heavily linked with Manchester United this summer. (Il Messaggero)

France

Moussa Sissoko says he didn't consider quitting Tottenham after his difficult first campaign in North London. "I never thought of leaving. It (the first season) gave me the desire to do well. I have a winning mentality. It has been like that throughout my career."

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was not interested in a potential move to Arsenal this summer. He said: "I told my agent that no matter what was happening in the market, it was not even necessary to talk to me about it." (Canal+)

Former Southampton and Leicester boss Claude Puel has held talks with Portugese giants Sporting over their vacant manager's position. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes the signing of Philippe Coutinho makes Bayern Munich one of the frontrunners to win the Champions League. He said: "With Coutinho they definitely belong among the favourites." (Bild)