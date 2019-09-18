Paul Mitchell turns down Premier League return to take on global Red Bull role

Paul Mitchell has resisted overtures from Premier League clubs to sign new Red Bull deal

As many as four Premier League clubs have been left disappointed after one of Europe's most sought-after talent spotters, Paul Mitchell, signed a new contract with Red Bull.

Sky Sports News has learned the former Spurs and Southampton recruitment chief has turned down a host of lucrative offers to return to the Premier League and will leave his present role as Head of Recruitment and Development at RB Leipzig at the end of September to become Technical Director of Red Bull's Global Soccer division.

So'ton vs B'mouth Live on

In less than two years, Mitchell has rebuilt a Leipzig squad which sits unbeaten on top of the Bundesliga after four games and returned home from Lisbon on Wednesday morning following a 2-1 win away to Benfica in the Champions League, courtesy of two goals in nine minutes from Germany striker Timo Werner.

What is even more impressive is the Leipzig side is the youngest in the Bundesliga - a squad expected to further challenge the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the seasons ahead.

In the past 18 months Mitchell has been linked with technical director roles at Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as well as having offers from other European and Bundesliga clubs.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

In his new role, Mitchell will continue to influence development at Leipzig while also working with squads at New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil.

Red Bull are understood to have worked hard for more than six months to tempt Mitchell to stay and are delighted to have their prized asset under contract for a further three years.

The new role is also expected to see Mitchell return to the United Kingdom, as it will be based at his family home in Buckinghamshire.

Dele Alli is among the talents Paul Mitchell brought to Tottenham

The 38-year old, who hails from the Manchester suburb of Denton, is credited with unearthing talents including Sadio Mane, Dusan Tadic and Dejan Lovren while at Southampton - and then Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son when he was reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

His youthful Leipzig squad was boosted in the summer with the arrivals of Ademola Lookman from Everton for £16.2m and the loan signing of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and PSG Christopher Nkunku.