Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk's votes in FIFA Best awards revealed

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk finished second behind Lionel Messi

After Lionel Messi was confirmed as Best FIFA Player of the Year, the votes of top stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk have been revealed.

The award was decided by a collection of votes, coming from the captains of each international team, their managers and designated media officials from each country.

Messi took the top honour with 46 per cent of the scoring points, with Van Dijk receiving 38 per cent and Ronaldo 36 per cent.

Each voting individual had to make three selections: a first-placed player who would receive five points, a second-placed player to receive three points and a third-placed player to receive one point.

Following the ceremony, FIFA revealed the breakdown of the vote, with some interesting surprises among the selections.

Messi went for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and had Ronaldo as his second pick, but Ronaldo did not return the favour, omitting Messi from his top three while opting for Juventus team-mate Matthijs de Ligt as his first option.

England boss Gareth Southgate voted for Lionel Messi - not Harry Kane - as did Liverpool defender Van Dijk and Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs went for his former Manchester United team-mate Ronaldo, as did his former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Manuel Neuer picked Van Dijk alongside Steve Clarke, Mick McCarthy and Michael O'Neill but Sergio Ramos opted for Eden Hazard - who himself joined Messi in picking Mane.

Here are some of the top picks of the votes of some more notable players and managers - and scroll to the bottom of the article to see the top ten - featuring Kane, three Liverpool players in the top five and no Raheem Sterling or Neymar.

Gareth Southgate - England coach

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Steve Clarke - Scotland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Kylian Mbappe (3rd) Sadio Mane

Ryan Giggs - Wales coach

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Lionel Messi (3rd) Virgil van Dijk

Mick McCarthy - Republic of Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Harry Kane

Michael O'Neill - Northern Ireland coach

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi - Argentina captain

(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Frenkie de Jong

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal captain

(1st) Matthijs de Ligt (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane - England captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric - Croatia captain

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Eden Hazard (3rd) Lionel Messi

Hugo Lloris - France captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Kylian Mbappe

Manuel Neuer - Germany captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijk (2nd) Sadio Mane (3rd) Eden Hazard

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Mohamed Salah (3rd) Sadio Mane

Sergio Ramos - Spain captain

(1st) Eden Hazard (2nd) Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) Mohamed Salah

Eden Hazard - Belgium captain

(1st) Sadio Mane (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi

Seamus Coleman - Republic of Ireland captain

(1st) Lionel Messi (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson - Scotland captain

(1st) Virgil van Dijki (2nd) Frenkie de Jong (3rd) Sadio Mane

Granit Xhaka - Switzerland captain

(1st) Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd) Virgil van Dijk (3rd) Lionel Messi

Best FIFA Player of the Year - top ten

Harry Kane was voted tenth in the Best FIFA Player of the Year award

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

8. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

9. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham)