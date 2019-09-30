Manchester United vs Arsenal team news: Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford start for hosts

Paul Pogba returns for Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford both start for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

The pair have overcome injury concerns to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a boost, however, United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Axel Tuanzebe comes into the starting line-up and is joined by Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Daniel James.

Bukayo Saka joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe in attack for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka starts for Arsenal

Calum Chambers starts a right-back in place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while Lucas Torreira joins captain Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos partners David Luiz at the heart of Arsenal's defence with Rob Holding on the bench, while Kieran Tierney and Mesut Ozil aren't in the Gunners' squad for the trip to Old Trafford.

Team news

Manchester United: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Maguire, Lindelof, Young; McTominay, Pogba; Pereira, Lingard, James; Rashford.

Subs: Romero, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Mata, Matic, Greenwood.

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Saka, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Ceballos, Nelson, Martinelli.

Manchester United vs Arsenal is live on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League with kick-off at 8pm.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane join David Jones in the MNF studio, while Gary Neville is on commentary duty with Martin Tyler.

