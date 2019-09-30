Man Utd vs Arsenal: Iconic Premier League rivalry renewed on Monday Night Football

2:57 Ahead of the Monday night football fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal, we take a look back at some of the memorable moments between these two Premier League giants. Ahead of the Monday night football fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal, we take a look back at some of the memorable moments between these two Premier League giants.

It was once the fixture in the English footballing calendar. Manchester United vs Arsenal, a rivalry etched into Premier League history that invariably carried the tag of "title decider".

From Sir Alex Ferguson versus Arsene Wenger, Roy Keane versus Patrick Vieira, the Treble winners versus the Invincibles, huge personalities collided, competed and conquered for nine seasons where the title moved exclusively between Manchester and north London.

Manchester United host Arsenal on Monday Night Football and although the age-old Premier League rivalry may no longer possess its heavyweight standing, it's likely to have significant bearing on their prospects of returning to the Champions League as pressure mounts on both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery.

It undoubtedly remains one of the standout fixtures on the Premier League calendar and the two sides will meet in the knowledge that victory would inflict a damaging body blow on their erstwhile rivals.

In isolation, a win for either side would have an immediate impact on the shape of the league table. Were Arsenal to prosper by registering their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006, Emery's side would underline their credentials to finish behind Liverpool and Manchester City in a coveted top-four spot.

Conversely, a United victory would propel Solskjaer's side level with the Gunners and quell the storm clouds which have gathered ominously in the wake of last Sunday's defeat at West Ham. But both managers will be fully aware of the wider ranging repercussions a decisive result could spring.

Following a bright start to the season, first United and then Arsenal have stumbled in their pursuit of a top-four berth and Emery and Solskjaer have subsequently faced the first serious rumblings of discontent about their tenures during the last couple of weeks.

Manchester United and Arsenal meet in front of the Sky Sports cameras with their respective seasons at a crossroads. Where they eventually end up remains to be seen, but events at Old Trafford could provide a telling indication as to the direction they are heading.

Rare home comforts

Manchester United have offered supporters a crumb of comfort during their inconsistent start to the season by reserving their best performances and results for Old Trafford.

Man Utd thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend

But with six of their next seven matches after Arsenal's visit coming away from home, a big performance and a welcome boost to morale is essential ahead of a daunting month on the road, where they are yet to taste victory this season.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures (all comps) Sep 30 Arsenal (h) Oct 3 AZ Alkmaar (a) Oct 6 Newcastle (a) Oct 20 Liverpool (h) Oct 24 Partizan (a) Oct 27 Norwich (a) Oct 29 Chelsea (a) Nov 2 Bournemouth (a)

Former United captain Gary Neville is confident Solskjaer's squad will rise to the occasion on Monday. But it's the tough assignments away from home that remain a concern.

"I don't have a problem with this game, for some reason it doesn't worry me," the Sky Sports pundit said. "Don't get me wrong, Arsenal could come to Manchester and do something.

"But then I think of a night game at Old Trafford, and I think it is the right type of fixture for this squad where they can electrify the crowd and get them going.

"It's the games away at West Ham, Southampton and Wolves - games of that ilk - where doubts arise."

A bit of class for captain Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has been appointed Arsenal captain on a permanent basis

Granit Xhaka has been named successor to Laurent Koscielny as Arsenal's permanent club captain.

Gunners boss Emery reached the decision after learning the results of a poll conducted in his squad, and the midfielder will lead his side into Monday's clash at Old Trafford.

The Switzerland international's appointment ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Rob Holding has undoubtedly split opinion, but one thing not up for debate, according to Paul Merson, was the treatment Xhaka received when he was booed from the field at the Emirates in last Sunday's 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

"I had a bit of a go at Granit Xhaka the other week, but I don't like fans booing their players," the former Arsenal midfielder said.

"That's not right. That's not Arsenal - you've got to have a bit more class than that. He's never stopped trying and even though I had a go at him, you cannot be booing players."

