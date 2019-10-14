Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to battle for Christian Eriksen - European Paper Talk

Christian Eriksen remains the subject of much transfer speculation

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and the latest news stories.

Germany

Bayern Munich are preparing to battle it out with Real Madrid for the signature of Christian Eriksen. The Spurs playmaker's current deal expires in June and he's free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January. The Bavarian giants see the Denmark international as a cheaper alternative to on-loan Philippe Coutinho and the belief is he would be open to moving to Germany. (Sport 1)

Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes wantaway forward Thomas Muller will stay beyond the January transfer window, despite the fact the versatile attacker is unhappy about his lack of playing time recently. Rummenigge said Bayern "do not fear a departure of the 30-year-old in winter." (SportBild)

Spain

Ivan Rakitic is struggling for game time at Barcelona

Barcelona are already plotting their next big-money move. After failing to land Neymar during the summer transfer window, the recruitment team at Camp Nou are returning to the drawing board. Despite his impressive performances for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino isn't a preferred option. Instead, it's Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane who top the list of dream signings for the club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Ivan Rakitic when the transfer window reopens in January. Barcelona are open to the idea of letting the 31-year-old Croatia international leave. (Sport)

Adding a right-back to their squad is a priority for the reigning La Liga champions. Ernesto Valverde is a fan of the incumbent Nelson Semedo but, beyond him, Barca lack genuine depth in that area with the former Athletic Bilbao coach believing Sergi Roberto is a midfielder. (Marca)

Italy

Jorginho could be on his way back to Serie A soon, according to his agent

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has not ruled out the 27-year-old Italy international returning to Serie A in the near future. Despite carving out a role for himself in Frank Lampard's XI, the former Napoli man wouldn't be against returning to the Italian league if an opportunity presented itself. (Radio Sportiva)

Inter are plotting for life without Samir Handanovic between the sticks. The 35-year-old is still impressive in goal at San Siro but, sooner rather than later, he'll need to be replaced. Udinese's Juan Musso is the favourite but Atalanta's Pierluigi Gollini is also being looked at. (Calciomercato)

France

Karim Benzema is excelling for Real Madrid, but will not be returning to the France national team

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed Karim Benzema won't be returning to the national team squad, despite his impressive performances for Real Madrid this season. "It's a sporting decision, I simply think that his selection would not be good for the national team. Thinking about things in terms of what's best for the French national team and what the shirt represents, that's it. I'm not saying it would be bad but just that it's an option I'm not looking at." (Le10Sport)

Unhappy about his lack of playing time, Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has refused to criticise manager Frank Lampard. The France international "cannot accept" his lack of playing time but is determined to fight for his place in the starting XI. (Le Pelerin)

Portugal

Tottenham Hotspur are set to renew their interest in Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was a summer transfer target for the beaten Champions League finalists while Manchester United also held an interest in the prolific midfielder. (A Bola)