Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov resigns with Bulgarian Football Union president and Executive Committee

Krasimir Balakov has resigned as Bulgaria head coach

Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov has resigned after the racist abuse of England's players on Monday night, Sky Sports News understands.

In an interview with Sky Sports News after the game, Balakov said he did not hear monkey chants from the stands, and would only apologise to England's players if UEFA proved that there had been discriminatory abuse.

Borislav Mihaylov has also confirmed he is resigning from his role as president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), while in another development, Sky Sports News understands the entire BFU Executive Committee has stepped down in solidarity with Mihaylov.

Borislav Mihaylov's initial resignation was turned down by the Bulgarian Football Union

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov asked Mihaylov to step down on Tuesday in the aftermath of the racist abuse suffered by England players in their 6-0 European Qualifier win in Sofia.

Step one of UEFA's anti-racism protocol was activated just before the half-hour mark, with the referee asking for a public address announcement to be made ordering the abuse to stop. However, it continued throughout.

Balakov said on Monday night: "I was concentrated on the game.

"I didn't actually hear anything but I just talked to the English press downstairs and I told them that if this is proven to be true, then we have to be ashamed and we have to apologise for it. But, once again, first it has to be proven to be true."

He later issued a statement making a "sincere apology" to the England team and anyone else offended by the racist abuse.

Mihaylov resigned later on Tuesday, but the BFU's first vice-president Yordan Letchkov would not accept Mihaylov's initial resignation over fears of political interference.

However, speaking on Friday, Mihaylov said: "My decision to step down has nothing to do with prime-minister Borissov asking for my resignation the day after the game vs England. My patience is over.

"We did what we had to do regarding the security during the game v England. Bulgaria is not a racist country."

There is now a huge void in the governance of Bulgarian football - with no national manager, no president of the football association, and no executive committee in position to run the domestic or international game.