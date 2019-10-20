Romelu Lukaku scores twice in Inter Milan's 4-3 win over Sassuolo

Romelu Lukaku netted twice in a seven-goal thriller

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored two goals each as Inter Milan survived a late fightback to beat Sassuolo 4-3 on Sunday.

Martinez struck inside two minutes before Domenico Berardi equalised, but Lukaku gave Inter breathing space with a powerful strike and a penalty before half time.

Martinez stretched his side's lead to 4-1 from the penalty spot after the break, but Sassuolo hit back through Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga strikes.

Antonio Conte's side held on in a nervy finish to the game as the home side pressed for a remarkable equaliser.

"We did everything right in the first half and should have scored more in the second," Lukaku told DAZN as reported by Reuters.

"Once it goes to 3-1 and 4-1, it ought to be over. The positive we take is that we got the three points, but we need to defend better than that."

The result leaves Inter in second place on 21 points, one behind champions Juventus and four clear of Atalanta in third.