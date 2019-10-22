Marvin Sordell: UEFA and FIFA would take stronger action over racism if players walked off

Marvin Sordell feels UEFA and FIFA would have to take stronger action over racist abuse if players walked off the pitch in protest during games.

The topic is back in the news after several recent incidents of racism in Great Britain and across Europe.

Haringey Borough's FA Cup match against Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after a walk-off, while England players recently considered doing the same against Bulgaria before following UEFA's anti-racism protocols.

Hearts are investigating an allegation made in their 1-1 draw against Rangers on Sunday while Manchester United ejected a fan during their clash with Liverpool over alleged racial abuse on the same day.

Earlier in the week, Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he would encourage his team to walk off the pitch if they are ever subjected to racist abuse.

Former Bolton and Burton striker Sordell, using the Bulgaria-England example, argued that by walking off the pitch, UEFA would have to punish one of the two teams - either Bulgaria for the racist abuse or England for stopping the game.

"We have to speak about racism," Sordell told Sky Sports News. "As a black man, I need to air my views on it, as do many others who have experienced it.

"Without talking about it, and by not expressing our feelings and emotions, how can somebody else understand why it is harmful or wrong?

"I think England should have walked off. Beating Bulgaria didn't make a statement - they were going to beat Bulgaria anyway, regardless of racist chanting.

"I'm not saying walking off the pitch is going to solve the whole problem because it's not, but it's forcing people to actually take some action.

"If a team as big as England left the pitch and protested what was happening, it gives UEFA something to deal with - it puts them in a position where they have to do something.

"They would then have to take it seriously. Either they punish Bulgaria and their fans or whoever, or punish England. Either way you have a problem you have to deal with - so walking off the pitch forces UEFA, and FIFA, to act."

'You're dehumanised and looked down upon'

Sordell spent last season on loan at Northampton before retiring

Sordell had sympathy for black players, especially "when the people that are there to protect you decide not to" and says it is "dehumanising" to be racially abused on the pitch.

"A lot has been said about players walking off the pitch," he added. "Back In 2012, that was never mentioned. The thing we did, and we're supposed to do now, is report it to the referee or the assistants.

"It's hard because you want to do something about it, but what can you do? In a stadium of thousands, when you're one of those players being racially abused, you're dehumanised and looked down upon due to the colour of your skin.

"This is how I was born, I didn't chose this, but it is something I am proud of.

"What do you do in that situation when the people that are there to protect you decide not to?"