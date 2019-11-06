Next generation Premier League referees in VAR training

Championship referees are being trained with VAR technology

Championship referees are undergoing specialist VAR training, as the football authorities look to train up the next generation of officials to work with the new technology in the Premier League.

Sky Sports News has learned that two local teams from the Burton-on-Trent area have been invited to play a friendly match inside the Futsal Hall at St George's Park on Wednesday.

The referees are being given a chance to officiate on the pitch, using the pitchside monitors and with the VAR screens.

The course is being run by the PGMOL for their Select Group 2 referees, who mainly take charge of Championship matches.

Five of them have already acted as VAR officials this season in the Premier League: Jarred Gillett, Darren England, Tim Robinson, John Brooks and Darren Bond.

We understand officials are focusing on the communication between the on-field referee and the VAR official.

The PGMOL bosses feel the greater the familiarity with the technology and procedures, the more reliable a final refereeing decision will be.

St George's Park has become a specialist VAR training venue, along with Stockley Park in West London, where referees can better learn to use the technology.