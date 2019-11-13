Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez train together for England after altercation

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez trained side-by-side on Wednesday morning, just two days after the Manchester City forward was dropped from the team following an altercation between the pair.

Sterling is understood to have grabbed Gomez by the neck in the canteen at St George's Park, England's training base, after arriving for international duty on Monday.

It was a continuation of their spat at Anfield on Sunday, when the pair squared up to each other towards the end of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City.

As a result, Sterling was dropped from the England squad for their European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday.

He has apologised to Gomez, who is believed to have asked Gareth Southgate not to send Sterling home.

The pair began training in separate groups as the players warmed up and then split into small teams for a keep-up exercise.

However, they then worked together during a rondo - where two players in the middle have to win the ball from those on the outer circle - under the watchful eye of Southgate.

Jordan Henderson - who is understood to have acted as a peacemaker to help solve the Sterling-Gomez dispute - was also present at training, even though he will miss the Montenegro game through suspension.

Fellow midfielder Declan Rice trained as well after recovering from illness.

A win at Wembley on Thursday will guarantee England qualify for Euro 2020; they also play Kosovo away on Sunday.

