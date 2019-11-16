Bruno Fernandes in no hurry to leave Sporting Lisbon, despite future ambitions

Bruno Fernandes was liked with a summer move to the Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has suggested he may look to leave Sporting Lisbon in the future but insisted he feels no hurry to do so.

The Portugal international - who featured in their 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania on Thursday - was a summer transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham.

A move never transpired for Fernandes, however, who signed a five-year contract with a release clause of £31m in 2018.

He says he "feels the love here" when asked how he feels about remaining at Sporting, although he also hinted he may have to leave the Portuguese capital in order to fulfil his ambitions.

"I'm not worried at all [about transfer window speculation]," said the 25-year-old.

"Since 2016, there's been talk about my possible departure.

"I'm well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure.

"I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories."

Fernandes has scored nine goals in 15 games this season, although Sporting lie fourth in Portugal's Primeira Liga, 10 points behind leaders Benfica.