Flamengo's Copa Libertadores celebrations end in clashes

Celebrations of Flamengo's Copa Libertadores victory ended in violent clashes between supporters and police in Rio de Janeiro.

Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets to welcome the players back to the city following their dramatic win over Argentinian rivals River Plate.

For several hours fans dressed in Flamengo's black and red colours cheered the players as they drove through the centre of Rio on an open-top lorry.

But towards the end of the victory tour fighting broke out when stones and bottles were thrown at police who responded with tear gas.

It should have been a double celebration for Flamengo who secured the Brazilian League without kicking a ball after closest challengers, Palmeiras, lost 2-1 at home to Gremio.

The result leaves Flamengo on an unassailable 13 points ahead of Palmeiras with four games of the Serie A season remaining. It is the seventh league title for the Rio de Janeiro club and completes a historic weekend.

Gabriel Barbosa scored two goals in the dying minutes in Lima to give them a 2-1 victory over River Plate in the Libertadores final in Peru.

It is the first time that a Brazilian team has won both the league and the Libertadores in the same year since Pele's Santos in 1963.

The club now turn their attention to the Club World Cup in Qatar, where they could face Liverpool, the team they beat to win the Intercontinental Cup in 1981.