Championship fans pick their club's Team of the Decade

Sky Sports pick their overall Championship Team of the Decade, and fans from all 24 clubs pick their own side's XI

Last Updated: 24/12/19 6:09pm

Sky Sports EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton pick their Championship Team of the Decade...

Sky Sports EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton pick their Championship Team of the Decade...

Sky Sports Championship Team of the Decade

You can listen to the pair pick the side on this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast...

All clubs: Championship teams of the decade

We also asked fans from all the current 24 Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade...

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Leeds United

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

