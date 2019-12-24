Championship fans pick their club's Team of the Decade
Sky Sports pick their overall Championship Team of the Decade, and fans from all 24 clubs pick their own side's XI
Last Updated: 24/12/19 6:09pm
Sky Sports EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton pick their Championship Team of the Decade...
Sky Sports Championship Team of the Decade
You can listen to the pair pick the side on this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast...
All clubs: Championship teams of the decade
We also asked fans from all the current 24 Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade...