Non-League Abingdon Town refuse to play second half of local derby after 8-0 humiliation

Abingdon Town failed to reappear for the second half as they trailed 8-0

Abingdon Town of the Hellenic League Division One East only managed 45 minutes of their hugely anticipated local derby with Abingdon United after a first-half humiliation.

The attendance of 152 was the biggest the league in the 10th tier of English football has seen this season, and fans were treated to a flurry of goals with United 8-0 up at half-time.

However, Town failed to reappear from the dressing room after the half-time interval, in favour of sneaking out the back door for a swift exit.

We apologise to everyone who turned up hoping to watch 90 minutes of football and we on the board agree this is embarrassing and not in the spirit of the game. 3/3 — Abingdon Town FC (@theabbotts_1870) December 29, 2019

The club, who are firmly rooted to the bottom of the division and have a goal difference of minus 63, have apologised for a lack of second-half action.

An Abingdon Town statement read: "After yesterday's events at Abingdon United, we are currently trying to find out what caused the walk-out at half-time. The manager and players did not represent the club's wishes.

"We have not directly heard from the first-team manager. We are clearly disappointed, and continue to find ourselves in a tough position and struggling to recover from previous club management.

"This has not helped us get back on our feet. We apologise to everyone who turned up hoping to watch 90 minutes of football and we on the board agree this is embarrassing and not in the spirit of the game."

Town are likely to face action from the Hellenic League, who are now investigating the incident.