Brighton keen on CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov

Fedor Chalov has scored six goals for CSKA Moscow this season

Brighton are among the clubs interested in CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 27 appearances this season and is one of a number of forwards on Brighton's shortlist.

Crystal Palace remain keen on Chalov having had a bid rejected last summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Russia international and he is highly thought of by compatriot owner Roman Abramovich.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Chalov has played at every age group for Russia from U15s onwards and has been capped twice by the senior side.

