James Maddison: Why do Manchester United want Leicester's midfielder?

The January transfer window is beginning to take shape and you can listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast right here!

Host Tom White is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports Football writer Nick Wright to discuss Manchester United's interest in James Maddison, whether it would be a wise move for the England international and why Leicester are confident of keeping him.

They analyse United's search for a new attacking midfielder and what Jesse Lingard's change of agent might mean.

Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias joins the show to profile Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who has spoken to multiple Premier League clubs about a potential January move.

There are updates on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud with Inter Milan interested in both players, while Wilfried Zaha is also discussed following his change of agent.

Finally, EFL expert George Elek, from the Not The Top 20 podcast, joins the show to look at which Championship clubs could be busy in January with the race for promotion hotting up.

