Matheus Cunha: Wolves and Brighton interested in RB Leipzig striker

Wolves and Brighton are interested in RB Leipzig striker Matheus Cunha

Wolves and Brighton have joined a number of top European clubs in the hunt for RB Leipzig's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as a winger, is understood to be available on a permanent basis this month for around £17m.

So far he has made 10 Bundesliga appearances this season and two in the Champions League.

Cunha scored an outrageous solo effort against Bayer Leverkusen last season and was shortlisted for the 2019 FIFA Puskas award which is given to the scorer of the best goal of the season.

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is keen to return to Italy

Elsewhere, Patrick Cutrone has returned to training with Wolves after talks about the striker's move to Fiorentina stalled, while Nuno Espirito Santo is close to completing the signing of Dutch teenager Nigel Lonwijk from PSV for around £180,000.

Brighton, meanwhile, are among a trio of Premier League clubs interested in signing Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan in January, along with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Kyle Walker-Peters is interesting numerous Premier League clubs

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast is also back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.