Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's FA Cup Super 6 scorelines

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the FA Cup action. Will you land the £250k?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 selections for Saturday's FA Cup round. Predict all six correct scorelines to win £250,000...

Thommo is predicting another win for Southampton over Tottenham after the Saints' league win, but who else is he backing and what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 for the taking so get your scores in now!

Danny Ings was the difference between these two sides on New Year's Day.

Southampton have really turned a corner. It was a massive blow to lose against Wolves and they will still feel disappointed that they lost having been 2-0 up. They rectified that with a really good win at Crystal Palace, so the confidence will be back up for them. Tottenham have been a little bit inconsistent. I feel like Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton will feel they are relatively safe in the Premier League at the minute, meaning they could have a decent shot at the FA Cup. Tottenham will still have an eye on the top four and so Jose Mourinho could make more changes in this one - changes that could prove to be costly.

Super stat: No way for Jose?

Although Southampton beat Tottenham 1-0 on New Year's day, 27.2 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a 2-1 win for Jose's side in the FA Cup. Will lightning strike twice? Have your say to win £250k. Play for free.

Burnley, off the back of beating Man Utd, should be full of confidence. With it being a home tie, they will be looking to progress. I think Norwich are extremely weak at the moment, losing 15 of their 24 Premier League games this season, so it should be a comfortable win for Burnley.

Super stat: Another Burnley win?

More than 30 per cent of Super 6 entrants agree with Thommo and have gone for a 2-0 Burnley win at Turf Moor. Will you agree with the majority or go your own way? Play for free.

West Ham 2-1 West Brom (15/2 with Sky Bet)

David Moyes needs a reaction from his players following the thrashing at Leicester.

My goodness! Confidence will be low for West Ham off the back of the trouncing at Leicester and they are very close to the relegation zone. It is imperative that David Moyes keeps them in the Premier League so I would imagine it would be a weakened team selection. West Brom are having a wobble at the minute, and Slaven Bilic going back to West Ham could mean that he may want to keep his players fresh once they go back to the Sky Bet Championship. It is a balancing act for both managers, but I am going to go for a narrow West Ham win.

Super stat: Baggies to land Hammer blow?

Both sides come into this in poor form, yet only 15 per cent of Super 6 players are backing West Brom to get the win at the London Stadium and advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. With £250k at stake, who will you side with? Play for free.

Newcastle are seven points below the drop on 30 points, and I think 38 will be the benchmark that makes teams safe this year due to Watford's resurgence. Newcastle should be able to reach that, so this is the time of the year where they can have a go at the FA Cup. You get the chance of a home tie against Oxford, who will give it a good go, but one thing Steve Bruce will not want is a replay, especially as they have one of the worst injury lists in the Premier League.

Super stat: Routine for Toon?

More than a third of Super 6 competitors are expecting Newcastle to beat Oxford 2-0 on Saturday, while a staggering 95 per cent are tipping Newcastle to progress at St James' Park. Will you go against the grain? Play for free.

Millwall 1-2 Sheffield Utd (9/1 with Sky Bet)

How will Sheffield United fare at The Den?

This will be two teams getting straight into each other, right from the off. Millwall love a cup upset, especially at home, and have a reputation for doing so. They turned Everton over late on last year. Whichever team Chris Wilder selects will like to roll their sleeves up, in whichever game it is, and have a go. I think Wilder will has his team focused, whoever plays.

Super stat: The Lions to roar?

Will Sheffield United suffer the same fate as Everton? Only 12 per cent of Super 6 entrants think that will be the case, with 31.1 per cent opting for a 2-1 win for Chris Wilder's team. Play for free.

This is probably the one to call as my first draw for Super 6 this week. Both sides are sitting mid-table in the Sky Bet Championship, but will be looking to get to the fifth round of the FA Cup and perhaps get lucky with the draw for the next round.

Super stat: Can you split them?

A healthy 22.5 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a draw in this one, although a slightly higher 22.8 per cent are hoping for a 2-1 Reading win in the final Super 6 match. What score will you predict, with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.