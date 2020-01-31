Willian Jose: Real Sociedad rule out exit for Tottenham target

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose will be staying at the club despite interest from Tottenham

Real Sociedad have confirmed they will not sell Willian Jose on Deadline Day, ending Tottenham's hopes of a deal for the striker.

Tottenham's approach for the Brazilian forward had stalled due to Sociedad's asking price of £25m and the Spanish club have confirmed they will conduct no more transfer business before the window closes.

The club issued a tweet saying that there will be no further changes to their squad in the January window.

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a striker on Deadline Day, after they turned down the chance to sign Jose.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says United need a striker before the January transfer window closes on Friday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are seeking a short-term option after Marcus Rashford's injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least the next month.

Jose has missed Sociedad's last three matches after asking to be left out of the squad until his future was decided.

He has scored 46 goals in 113 league appearances for the Spanish club.

Analysis: Jose not on United's wishlist

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper

"I think that's one to ignore, I'm afraid. He's been talked about and there's a number of teams who are interested but he's the latest name that we can scratch off in terms of a striker to Manchester United.

"There will be a number of names who will be mentioned which is the nature of Deadline Day.

"There will be plenty of last-minute offers and various ramifications I'm sure in the next few hours, but Willian Jose is a name who is not one of them on the list."

