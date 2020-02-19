Arsene Wenger proposes changes to offside law ahead of Euro 2020
Wenger: "You won't be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender."
By Sky Sports News
Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law in time for this summer's European Championships.
His proposals would mean a player will be deemed onside if any part of their body is level or behind the last defender.
Wenger, FIFA's head of global development, said: "You will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front.
"That will sort it out and you will no longer have decisions about millimetres and a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line."
The offside law is due to be discussed by the game's lawmakers IFAB at their AGM in Belfast on February 29.
Each of the four Home Nations has one of the eight votes, with FIFA holding the other four. Any law change needs six votes in favour to go through.
VAR continued to cause controversy in the Premier League last week, as Wolves had a goal ruled out after Pedro Neto was adjudged to have been offside by the narrowest of margins in their 0-0 draw with Leicester on Friday night.