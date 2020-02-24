David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this Tuesday and Wednesday night? Find out here...

All games are live across Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Find out how to watch here.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The Bluebirds' hopes of a late dash for the play-offs took something of a blow when they were beaten by Stoke on Saturday, but it was a rare dip for a side who've greatly improved since Neil Harris took over last year.

They come up against a Forest side who are itching for three points. They've not won since beating Leeds a few weeks ago, but during that time they've held leaders West Brom and I feel they could get back on track here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs N Forest Live on

Luton vs Brentford, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

At times this season it's seemed as though the relegation places were all but confirmed, but Luton have rallied over the last couple of weeks and picked up some valuable points.

They do sit bottom of the table, though, and much like Forest, Brentford will feel a league victory is long overdue after three straight draws. I'm not sure it'll be comprehensive, but I'm backing a win for Thomas Frank's men.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Preston, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I've been really impressed with the Baggies' professional approach since their slump late last year and I'm certainly struggling to look past them for the title with 12 games left to play, but they'll certainly miss Romaine Sawyers, who is suspended for this one.

Like their hosts, North End are in a rich vein of form. They currently occupy the final play-off spot and will no doubt have designs on finishing there or thereabouts come May, but I just think West Brom will have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Swansea, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Since the turn of the year, Fulham have only scored more than one goal once in nine games. It's quite a puzzling figure for a side with their attacking talent, but Scott Parker has found a way to grind out results when they need them most and they are right in contention for promotion.

Twelve goals have been scored in Swansea's last two games, but they are struggling for form at the moment and have only won one of their last six, so you can appreciate how hard this one is to predict!

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Leeds, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

I'd imagine Jonathan Woodgate will be desperate for this season to end! It's been a real rollercoaster for Boro this term and they are within touching distance of the drop zone at the time of speaking so this is an important week on Teesside.

Leeds seem to have stabilised since that draw with Brentford earlier in the month and the fact under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept back-to-back clean sheets will be a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa. Away win, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

M'boro vs Leeds Live on

Millwall vs Birmingham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm intrigued by this one. These two teams will need plenty of luck if they are to realise any play-off ambitions and I think they'll be going for it, so there should be goals.

Millwall are always a tough prospect at The Den, but in the deadly form Blues striker Scott Hogan is in, I do wonder if they'll be able to take much more than a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Birm'ham Live on

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Tuesday 7.45pm KO unless stated)

All games live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app

Huddersfield vs Bristol City: 1-2 (11/1)

QPR vs Derby: 2-2 (11/1)

Blackburn vs Stoke (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (9/1)

Hull vs Barnsley (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1 (11/2)

Reading vs Wigan (Wed 8pm): 1-1 (5/1)