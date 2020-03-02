Female referees: The FA say there has never been a better time to train

The FA say there have never been better development opportunities to become a referee as more than 100 young officials attended its annual Women's Grassroots Refereeing Development Event.

The FA is on course to reach almost 3,000 female referees by 2021 as the popularity of the women's game continues to grow.

Farai Hallam is a National Referee Manager at the Football Association and says it is now the perfect time for young females considering a career in football.

"There's never been a better time to be a referee, especially being a female referee. The opportunities that are available are the best there have ever been. The support that's there is absolutely fantastic," he told Sky Sports News.

The Football Association held its annual Women's Grassroots Refereeing Development Event, where development and inspiration were key themes for young referees who were mostly in the age range of 14-18.

Joanna Stimpson, the FA women's referee manager said: "We invite female referees across the country to partake in development and education opportunities here and enable them to engage and network with fellow female referees across the country."

Phoebe Cross, a level 4W referee, was one of those taking advantage of the FA event at St George's Park.

She said: "I enjoy meeting people and made lots of new friends I speak to most days and as well as that, it's going out there and being able to contribute to football every weekend."

Premier League assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis is one of the role models for future officials. In October 2019, she became the first English female to officiate in a men's European game.

There was also some top level advice on offer for the referees of the future, including from Rebecca Welch, a referee for FIFA and the Women's Super League.

She said: "It's a tough job, a difficult job and it's just to remember when times get hard it's to keep plugging away at it, you know? Develop yourself, learn as you go and speak to other referees.

"We do have a good community within, like the women and girls who referee. The highs outweigh the lows massively and I know that standing here, being over 10 years into my career."