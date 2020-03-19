Premier League best XI outside of the top six: Pick yours after Joleon Lescott and John Hartson's choice

4:14 Joleon Lescott and John Hartson pick a team of non-top six players they believe could challenge the Premier League's best sides Joleon Lescott and John Hartson pick a team of non-top six players they believe could challenge the Premier League's best sides

We asked Joleon Lescott and John Hartson to pick a team of non-top six players they believe could challenge the best Premier League sides.

The two guests on Wednesday night's The Debate were tasked with selecting an XI from teams currently outside the top six, that could challenge the elite sides in the top flight, and perhaps even win the title.

Here is what they came up with...

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Nick Pope has had a great season for Burnley

Lescott: We capped it at two players per team and took a pick each. I led the defence and John the attack. Burnley have 10 clean sheets so it made sense to pick Pope.

Defence: Max Aarons, Gary Cahill, John Egan, Danny Rose

Danny Rose joined Newcastle on loan in January

Hartson: This is why it's called The Debate! There will be people at home saying 'I can't believe they've gone with that team'.

We've gone with Danny Rose at left-back, but we could have easily gone with Lucas Digne [at Everton] or Charlie Taylor [at Burnley].

We also went with Cahill, who is still quality for me. Egan from Sheffield United has been doing well, too. Chris Wilder has been exceptional and would be right up there for Manager of the Year if it wasn't for Jurgen Klopp.

Midfield: Wilfried Zaha, Jack Grealish, Etienne Capoue, Dwight McNeil

Wilfried Zaha is a key man at Crystal Palace

Lescott: I think Grealish might get in the team of the year! There is an argument for Dele Alli but we could only pick one attacking midfielder so we went for Grealish.

Hartson: We went for Capoue as well. He's been crucial in Watford's turnaround and he's technically excellent. The other player I really like is McNeil at Burnley. He looks to play the ball in early and thrives on crossing.

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been prolific for Arsenal

The amount of goals Ings has scored. It's a shame for him that with the Euros now being next year he could lose out. But Ings is selfless in terms of his game, he could work in a two or on up front, and Aubemeyang is a top-quality striker who could play with anyone.

But do you agree with their selection? You can pick your own team below.