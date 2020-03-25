Premier League clubs to donate minimum of 1,000 tickets to frontline NHS staff

Brighton and Bournemouth want to show their gratitude to frontline NHS staff

Brighton and Bournemouth have guaranteed a minimum of 1,000 tickets for frontline NHS staff to attend future matches.

The decision was made to show gratitude for the tireless work of health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have now invited clubs from across the Premier League, EFL, Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow suit with similar donations, whether that be for single match tickets or across a number of fixtures.

Brighton announced the decision to pay tribute to NHS workers on Wednesday

Brighton chief executive and chairman Paul Barber said: "We are working on a range of things across all areas of the community and I hope this will just be the start.

"We fully appreciate football is the last thing on anyone's minds at this moment, but we feel this is a small way in which we can show our gratitude for those NHS staff on the frontline who are fighting the battle on behalf of all of us and give them something to look forward to.

"Of course the biggest support we can all show our NHS heroes is by following the crucial government advice on social distancing, self-isolating, hand hygiene and using tissues to catch, kill and bin coughs and sneezes.

"As we move forwards, we will be looking to do more to acknowledge the brave and unselfish work being done by those NHS workers across the country and we hope other clubs, who are able to, follow the lead.

"We are seeing some brilliant initiatives from clubs all around the world and I am hopeful that there is more to come from the football family, but this would be fantastic way to honour those heroes on the front line."

Bournemouth have agreed to match Brighton's donation of 1,000 tickets

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn added, "We are absolutely delighted to match Brighton's gesture and commit to one thousand tickets, and we will pass the baton to another club with the aim of reaching a significant target so football as a whole can show its appreciation for our country's NHS workers."

With football's return date uncertain, it is the latest positive story to emerge from the current situation with Watford also donating the use of their stadium to the NHS.

Brighton and Bournemouth will announce full details in due course.