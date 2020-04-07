FIFA to allow contract extensions and transfer window move

FIFA announced fresh COVID-19 measures on Tuesday

FIFA are to allow the summer transfer window to be moved and has recommended player contracts be extended until the season ends.

Tuesday's announcement was made following consultation between FIFA's Football Stakeholders Committee and representatives of clubs, players, leagues, national associations and confederations.

As well as extending existing contracts until such time as the current season ends, new contracts will not come into force until a new campaign begins.

FIFA has also encouraged clubs and players to find payment solutions while football is on hold, but has said it will arbitrate when a solution cannot be found.

When it comes to the transfer window, FIFA announced its intention to be flexible and allow the relevant windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.

Gianni Infantino says that health comes first, well before football

"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly changed all the factual circumstances around football for this season," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"So, FIFA, together with the stakeholders, has come up with some practical ideas and proposals to tackle these new circumstances.

"Whilst this will not solve each and every problem, it should serve to bring a measure of stability and clarity to football for the foreseeable future.

"One thing must be clear to everyone, especially now: health comes first, well before football."

FA chairman Greg Clarke says football players, club owners and fans must all share the financial pain of coronavirus and warns that clubs and leagues could be lost.

Football's enforced shutdown has left clubs throughout the football pyramid feeling the pinch. Premier League clubs Newcastle, Norwich, Bournemouth and Tottenham have placed staff on furlough, while Burnley warned they could lose as much as £50m if the season does not resume.

League One side Sunderland meanwhile have furloughed all first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff, while non-League clubs have spoken of the financial impact of losing hospitality income with the season on hold.

In a statement on Tuesday, Clarke said: "Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin can see "no way" Liverpool could finish the season without the Premier League title.

Ceferin said on Monday Liverpool would surely win the Premier League title if this season continues but if the coronavirus pandemic does cancel the remaining games then there would be no option to null and void the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.