Premier League Player of the Season by club - your picks revealed

Who has been named as your Premier League club's player of the season?

The results are in - Sky Sports readers have selected a Player of the Season for every Premier League club.

You previously picked Liverpool's Sadio Mane as the standout player overall from the season so far but who did you select as each club's top performer?

Thousands of you took part in our club polls - see the winners below and click or tap on each club to see how the voting panned out...

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang triumphed with a huge 69 per cent of the votes. His future at the club is uncertain, but with 17 Premier League goals, second only to Leicester's Jamie Vardy this season, Aubameyang is an obvious choice. He has shone under Mikel Arteta in an unfamiliar left-sided role and also captained the side, earning praise for his leadership.

Jack Grealish took a whopping 85 cent of the Aston Villa vote, making him the runaway winner. All the hype surrounded the Villa captain before their return to the Premier League but he has consistently delivered on the pitch. Grealish has been among Villa's star performers, prompting strong calls for him to be involved in Gareth Southgate's England set-up. He has created 69 chances this season, the fifth-highest total in the Premier League this season, and has won 127 fouls, 33 more than anyone else.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been voted as Bournemouth's winner with 47 per cent of the vote. The 21-year-old, who featured in all but one of his side's league matches so far this season, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Vitality Stadium, putting in a number of excellent displays as his side have struggled. He has been kept extremely busy in between the sticks for Bournemouth, making 103 saves - the third most in the league behind Newcastle's Martin Dubravka and Arsenal's Bernd Leno.

A consistent presence in the Brighton defence, Lewis Dunk takes the plaudits for Brighton, earning 49 per cent of the vote. Graham Potter has chopped and changed his line-up, moving between a back four and a back three or five, but captain Dunk is always the first name on the team sheet.

Dwight McNeil edged the Burnley vote with 31 per cent, pipping goalkeeper Nick Pope. McNeil has flourished in Burnley's system as a rare out-and-out wide man and only Adama Traore and Trent Alexander-Arnold have completed more crosses in open play this season. The 20-year-old only has five assists to his name this term but that is as many as he managed in the whole of 2018/19, so he is certainly on an upward trajectory.

Thirty-one per cent of voters chose the 'other' category for Chelsea, with comments from Sky Sports users naming Mateo Kovacic as the player of the season so far. The Croatia midfielder made his move to the club permanent last summer after an initial loan spell from Real Madrid and has flourished under Frank Lampard, making 18 starts in the Premier League this season.

Tammy Abraham took 22 per cent of the remaining vote and is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions. The striker has had the most opposition box touches (135) in Premier League this season and started in 23 of the team's first 25 league games.

Striker Jordan Ayew is Crystal Palace's winner with 35 per cent of the vote. After some tricky spells at other clubs, Ayew looks to be back to his best at Crystal Palace. He is their top scorer this season with eight goals - all in the Premier League - and has scored in the last two games against Brighton and Watford. He has started in 28 of the 29 league matches this term, showing how important he has become for Roy Hodgson.

It was a convincing win for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who earned 59 per cent of your votes. The 23-year-old forward has cemented his place as the focal point in this Everton team having played in 27 of the 29 league games this season. Having got off the mark against Bournemouth in September, Calvert-Lewin has not looked back and has scored a career-best 15 goals in all competitions to date. He was on the brink of an England call-up and his maiden senior international cap would have been fully merited having scored goals in 11 Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti. Since Marco Silva was sacked on December 5, his 10 league goals is the joint-most in the competition alongside Mohamed Salah.

Jamie Vardy emerges victorious from our Leicester poll, with 34 per cent of the vote. The current Premier League top scorer with 19 goals, Vardy has been on superb form again this term, with his pace showing no sign of slowing down.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wins the prize with 42 per cent, closely followed by Mane, who landed the overall Sky Sports Player of the Season vote a few weeks ago.

Henderson has been the driving force behind the club's surge towards a first top-flight title since 1990, with the midfielder on the verge of becoming the first Liverpool skipper since Alan Hansen to lift the trophy. The numbers - three goals and five assists in the league so far this season - are immaterial, although they do represent his best return since the 2014-15 campaign. However, it is more the 29-year-old's overall influence on his side and team-mates that makes him one of the standout contenders.

Earning a mammoth 81 per cent of the vote, Kevin De Bruyne blows the other Man City contenders out of the water. Just imagine how far Manchester City would be off the pace had it not been for De Bruyne, and then you realise just how good a season he has had. The mesmeric Belgian has been instrumental for City both domestically and in Europe, where he could still steer them towards the greatest prize of all.

Marcus Rashford just pips Fred to the post for Manchester United, winning with 31 per cent to his team-mate's 30 per cent. Injury may have curtailed Rashford's season but it's worth a reminder that 2019/20, even with four months left to play, has been the best goalscoring season of his United career. Rashford has scored 19 goals by mid-January, six more than his previous best return, and looked to have made the centre-forward role his own before a back injury halted his progress.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was a runaway Newcastle winner, storming to 64 per cent of the vote. Dubravka has certainly been the busiest between the sticks in the Premier League so far but despite being called upon to make a league-high 117 stops, he boasts nine clean sheets - only one fewer than Alisson and Dean Henderson, who have made fewer saves between them. Vital on the pitch - a 6.84 difference in expected and actual goals conceded is the biggest margin in the league - the Slovakian has also been described by manager and team-mates as a key dressing-room voice off it.

Todd Cantwell just edges it for Norwich with a 33 per cent victory. A constant in Daniel Farke's lineup this campaign, having featured in all 29 Premier League games this season - including 25 starts - the only Norwich player to do so. Having been involved in eight league goals, scoring six times and creating two more, the 22-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

The Sheffield United vote was tight but goalkeeper Dean Henderson triumphed with 32 per cent of the vote, just ahead of midfielder John Fleck. Henderson has made big saves at big moments, signing off most recently with a multiple goal-line stop against Norwich. A fan favourite, the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper has gone mainstream during this campaign, helping the Blades keep 10 clean sheets and recording an impressive 75.6 save percentage, with a fifth-highest differential (4) between expected and actual goals conceded.

It was a resounding win for Danny Ings, who - like De Bruyne - takes a huge 81 per cent of the vote. Southampton's top scorer this season with 18 goals - 15 of those in the Premier League - Ings has burst back onto the scene in a big way after his injury troubles.

Heung-Min Son registered 57 per cent of the final Tottenham vote. A player who could never be accused of shirking responsibility when some others have found themselves in the firing line during Spurs' rocky spells, Son scored nine and made seven before - you guessed it - injury cut short his hopes of adding to that figure. In the absence of Harry Kane he stepped up to the plate, highlighted little better than his double, including a last-minute winner, against Aston Villa in his final game despite suffering a broken arm in that game which would later see him ruled out.

Another goalkeeper to prevail, Ben Foster landed 44 per cent of this vote. Having played every minute of the Premier League this season, Foster has been very busy in the Watford goal but has kept nine clean sheets in a struggling team - the third most of any goalkeeper.

Declan Rice secured 40 per cent of the West Ham vote to top our poll. The 21-year-old is the only Hammer to have started every Premier League game this season and the fact he tops the club's stats for passes, tackles and distance run underlines his importance in the middle of the park. Only Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has covered more distance in the Premier League this season - if West Ham do go down, it will not be through a lack of effort from this midfielder. You used our comments section to praise Michail Antonio.

Adama Traore is the Wolves winner with 42 per cent of the final vote, having been one of the revelations of the Premier League season. Making good on his vast potential, the flying winger has scored three goals against Manchester City alone - adding end product to his exciting game.