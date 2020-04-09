Common Goal calls on football industry to tackle coronavirus

Juan Mata with fellow Common Goal member Jean Sseninde

Common Goal, with the help of first member Juan Mata, has announced the creation of the Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund.

The fund will use Common Goal's existing network of community organisations in 90 countries which serve over two million vulnerable children and young people, enabling football industry leaders and the general public to make a positive impact on those affected by the coronavirus.

The Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund will help tackle the immediate effects of the pandemic, and also ensure that support continues beyond the initial response, with a focus on young people in deprived communities and conflict settings.

The fund is open to everyone who would like to contribute.

About Common Goal The Common Goal movement was created in 2017 by streetfootballworld, the world’s leading organisation in the field of football for good. Common Goal encourages professional football players, managers, officials and clubs to donate a minimum of 1 per cent of their earnings to support high-impact initiatives that use football to drive progress towards the Global Goals. The movement’s long-term vision is to unlock 1 per cent of the entire football industry’s revenues — estimated at €50billion per year.



Since its inception in August 2017, almost 150 professional football players and managers from over 35 countries have joined Common Goal, including Juan Mata, Jurgen Klopp and Megan Rapinoe. Also influential football figures have joined the movement, such as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, and Eric Cantona, along with a first professional club, FC Nordsjaelland, from the Danish elite league. Common Goal’s members have so far generated almost €2m for high-impact football for good organisations in over 40 countries.

In addition, Common Goal has announced the Live Match platform, in which players commit the 90 minutes they are no longer spending on the pitch to create positive outcomes at this challenging time.

Mata, the first player to join Common Goal in 2017, will kick off the first Live Match on Thursday April 9th at 6pm.

"It's been heartening to see many positive responses from players and other football leaders to the current crisis, but it can be also hard to know what to do to help effectively those who need it most," said the Manchester United midfielder.

Mata helped launch the Common Goal initiative in 2017 [Credit: Max Cooke]

"We are suffering a stark reminder of how interdependent we all are. To overcome coronavirus, and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to co-ordinate individual efforts and work together as a team.

"I'm urging not only my Common Goal team-mates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to unite and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity faces.

"Together we can beat this."

Mata launched Common Goal with Jurgen Griesbeck [Credit: Max Cooke]

Mata will use his Instagram platform to connect with fans, the Bayern Munich and Germany winger Serge Gnabry, plus a football-based community organisation that he is supporting through Common Goal, to share their experiences during this crisis and encourage people to donate to the Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund.

"On the pitch football is not about the individual," said Gnabry. "Even the best player cannot achieve the best results if there is no teamwork.

"Off the field it's the same. We need to develop a new way of thinking across football, based on international collaboration and team play.

"There is no ego in Common Goal, it's all about working together to tackle the world's biggest problems. Anyone and everyone can play an important role in the team by donating to the Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund."

Following this week's Live Match with Mata and Gnabry, other players are expected to create their own Common Goal Live Match. The format is open to all players, managers and industry leaders in football to use 90 minutes to fight the effects of coronavirus.

Donations to the Common Goal COVID19 Response Fund can be done through Common Goal's website: www.common-goal.org/Donate