Player transfers could lose over £1billion in value, says LMA's Richard Bevan

Richard Bevan was appointed chief executive of the League Managers Association in 2008

More than £1billion could be wiped off the value of player transfers after the coronavirus pandemic, the League Managers Association (LMA) chief executive has warned.

Richard Bevan, who has taken a 20 per cent wage deferral, says more than 1,300 players will be out of contract by June 30 and has called on the EFL to hold weekly calls with managers over the crisis.

The LMA is the trade union and collective voice for managers in the Premier League, EFL and national teams

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports News outlining the position of the game's managers, Bevan said:

The LMA wants coronavirus testing "soon" but when Government is happy

Manager wage-cut talks are "ongoing"

They want to complete the season

Games may be behind closed doors until November

The priority is to support the NHS and Government

Of the transfer window, he said: "This year is going to be very difficult. I think it will be very flat. Numerous experts have already predicted a 28 per cent reduction in value (of players) and that's not including the impact of the coronavirus.

"You could see over £1bn wiped off the value of players. It will be a buyer's market and I think the concern for the game is that the bigger [clubs] get bigger and the pressure on the smaller clubs is even greater."

Bevan criticises EFL for "lack of communication"

Bevan has criticised the EFL over this week's letter to its clubs outlining that the season could be completed in 56 days, when it is safe to do so, accusing them of a "lack of communication" over the issue before it went to print.

The EFL wrote to its 71 member clubs on Thursday

He doubts the season can be completed so quickly, insisting "if we are going to get through to the other side, we need to do it as a team - we need more modern thinking".

He said: "I wrote to the EFL saying that we would like to see weekly, or bi-weekly, conference calls with managers in each league debating (the issues); whether it's when are we restarting, players out of contract, the transfer window, when the season is going to end, (and) how next season is going to be congested as well.

"We're looking for our leaders not just to point the way but to lead the way, and that means collaboration. The managers have got thousands and thousands of matches of experience. They've got good instincts. So, take their advice, listen to their views about it.

"For sure, if the EFL are going to complete the season in 56 days, they're going to need 100 per cent support of the players, the coaches, the managers, the medical staff as well. Therefore, you need to make sure you debate it with those individuals, not just make decisions from a boardroom.

Managers have got a very important role to play in mapping out the road... making sure we are as ready as possible when the government gives us the green light to get back on the pitch, even though it will probably be behind closed doors until probably November. Richard Bevan

"I was personally very disappointed to have read that letter in the paper, and the media, mainly because I understand... the EFL have not taken time to debate the issues around that 56-day problem, particularly to do with getting back on the pitch, and training and the well-being of players.

"I also didn't particularly think it was the right thing to do to be asking players, those that haven't been furloughed, to take holidays. I think they've got enough pressures at home; being isolated, schooling with the kids."

Managers calling for coronavirus testing

Bevan revealed managers are calling for coronavirus testing "the sooner the better", citing what is going on in Germany and the expectation they return to football before the UK.

"Testing is another key point that managers are concerned about," he said. "Testing has been a very hot subject, right from the very word go, mainly because of a lot of reporting about what's going on in Europe, particularly in Germany.

"In Germany, the 50,000 tests they are doing a day looks like it might be enabling them to get back onto the pitch, playing behind closed doors, with a register by the end of May.

"One message I'm getting very clear from our members is that, 'yes, testing is going to be really important, the sooner the better.' But they want to make sure that the government are happy that football is using testing because we need to ensure there are enough tests for all the patients, the NHS staff, their families and the care workers.

"That is the most important thing about the testing."

Bevan (right, with Roy Hodgson) says he has been impressed by the 'appetite and enthusiasm' of LMA members to tackle problems caused by the pandemic

'A difficult time' for player contracts

Bevan says he is pleased to see FIFA, which has called for the extension of those contracts set to expire on June 30 until the season ends, be so flexible but managers are facing "disenfranchised" players when they return.

"It will vary from league to league," he said. "There are about a thousand players out of contract in the EFL at the end of June, with just over 330 players in the Premier League. If you take the lower leagues, for example, where they are really concerned, probably each team has between nine and sixteen players that might be out of contract.

"A manager could have players that are disenfranchised. It's good to see that FIFA are being flexible, when it comes to the transfer window and the timings between when a season ends. It is a difficult time. It's those times that cause the anxiety and the stress, as well as trying to work out what is the right thing [to do]."

'Talks ongoing' over manager wage cuts

Bevan's 20 per cent pay deferral is for the next three months, but no member of staff at the LMA has been asked to take a salary reduction or placed on the government's furlough scheme - and he says legal support is continuing for managers across all leagues.

"Over the course of the last two weeks, our legal team of four solicitors and barristers have been acting as sounding boards and advisors to managers and coaches," he explains. "Very early, the majority of all the managers have supported their clubs.

"I was speaking to one manager who's been asked to take a cut, a deferral, and he said to me, 'I'm out of contract at the end of June. I have to think about my family, I might not be back in work for 12 months'.

"Unlike other groups, the manager contracts are individual to themselves. They've been sitting down with their club owners, executives, and, on a piece of paper, writing down what the loss of revenue has been, or will be, over the next three to four months. Then, analysing how best they can support, given their own financial position. It's also about working in the community and working on projects, charities, and other aspects to help the club stay afloat, and stay positive, in these times."

Football stadiums across the country have been closed for the last month

Behind closed doors until November?

Bevan believes it could be the beginning of the winter again before we see fans returning to stadiums.

"It's about looking after their players," he said. "Having one-to-ones, looking at the scheduling, looking at what may come when we get to the other side.

"I think managers have got a very important role to play in mapping out the road, looking upwards and onwards to see how they can support the clubs, making sure we are as ready as possible when the government gives us the green light to get back on the pitch, even though it will probably be behind closed doors until probably November.

"I think it could easily be that late. Obviously, everybody is just guessing. I sat on a medical conference, we have a health officer giving us some guidance. I think a truer picture won't be available until we get to the end of April, early May."

'Managers want to complete the season'

"Over the course of the last week, we've had hundreds of conversations with the 20-team at the LMA and our managers," Bevan said. "I think everybody is still of a mind to get the season completed, if possible, for economic as well as for football reasons.

"Basically, the managers know there's not a lot of point defining what they think it might look like until we get to the end of April, when there will be a much more accurate prediction of training in May, training in June, and when the season ends."

The managers are 'an inspiration'

"A crisis of this magnitude is a test for us all," says Bevan. "The managers, as a group, I've been really impressed by their appetites to stand up and be leaders in the community. The last couple of weeks have probably been the busiest in our 100 years, in terms of the number of conversations with our members.

"I've been massively impressed by the appetite and enthusiasm to do as much as possible. Whether it's financial, or supporting the community, or NHS, all members are doing their bit. It's really motivating, and I congratulate them all."