David Beckham leads FIFA tribute to health workers fighting coronavirus

David Beckham appeared in FIFA's video praising healthcare workers

David Beckham, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire are part of a FIFA campaign showing appreciation for healthcare workers and other professionals around the world leading the fight against coronavirus.

In an initiative titled #WeWillWin, FIFA has gathered 50 of the biggest past and present footballers to applaud the efforts of those risking their lives in the face of the pandemic.

Former England captain Beckham said: "As footballers, we are used to receiving applause, but this time, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for the many people who are risking their lives to protect ours.

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA



ℹ️👉 https://t.co/7ubVCNHvvJ pic.twitter.com/jsHyorFJDJ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 18, 2020

"You are humanity's heroes and we want to show that all of football supports you and everything that you do to defend all of us."

Pele, Diego Maradona, Michael Owen, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo are others backing FIFA's measure.

Carli Lloyd, co-captain of the United States women's team, added: "To recognise the risks that doctors, nurses and other essential workers are having to take on a daily basis, football wants to show its support.

"They are on the front line of the coronavirus battle, working as a team to defend us, to protect us and to keep us healthy.

"It is thanks to their dedication and professionalism, supported by everyone else's absolute commitment to following the rules of each national health authority, that we will win."