John Terry: First - Italia '90, Marcel Desailly, Tony Adams and more...

6:33 Speaking to Soccer AM’s Tubes, former Chelsea defender John Terry runs through his footballing firsts... Speaking to Soccer AM’s Tubes, former Chelsea defender John Terry runs through his footballing firsts...

Speaking to Soccer AM's Tubes, former Chelsea defender John Terry runs through his footballing firsts, including first memory, first hero, and an interesting first day at Aston Villa…

First memory

"Probably Italia 90… the England team. That was my first real memory of certain players, the tournament itself. Schillaci and the like.

"I started off as centre-mid, up until YTS at Chelsea. I was making the squad in the Youth Cup games or league games. We had three sicknesses overnight in central defence, and I filled in. We played Derby, won 4-1, and I scored two from centre-half at set-plays! Had a really good game, and that was it…"

First hero

"Bryan Robson, Tony Adams, players that played with their heart on their sleeve. Giving everything and throwing their face and bodies at balls for their team."

First WOW!

Terry said Marcel Desailly mentored him at Chelsea from a young age

"Being a centre-half, seeing Desailly come in when I was 16, 17. He would give me advice, the year he won the World Cup. He would have his arm around me and knew my name. As a 17-year-old boy it stayed with me throughout my career."

First appearance

"Against Villa in the cup, 1998/99. I came on for about two minutes, we won 4-1, and it was a special occasion for me. Full circle now at Villa!"

First day at Villa

John Terry is now a first-team coach at Aston Villa

"The initiation song… nervous! I was more nervous about the song than the training! Honestly, I didn't sleep. We went away to Portugal and I wanted to do the song straight away, the lads made me wait about a week, but I wasn't sleeping! I promise you! I'd wake up at 3am with the song in my head!"

Plus first day as a coach, first goal and more… watch the video above