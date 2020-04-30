Steve Bruce deserves respect and a chance at Newcastle, says Jamie Redknapp

0:35 Jamie Redknapp has called for Steve Bruce to be shown more respect as speculation over his removal as Newcastle United manager mounts Jamie Redknapp has called for Steve Bruce to be shown more respect as speculation over his removal as Newcastle United manager mounts

Bruce's position at St. James' Park looks secure until the end of the current season but is increasingly uncertain thereafter, with Newcastle's prospective new owners reportedly identifying Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez as potential managerial options.

Under Bruce's tutelage, Newcastle were 13th in the Premier League, eight points clear of the relegation zone and homing in on another season of top-flight football, when the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Redknapp believes Bruce's achievements under testing conditions at Newcastle have been overlooked and sees no reason why the 59-year-old should not be given the chance to lead the Magpies into this new chapter in the club's history.

"People have to have more respect for Steve Bruce because he has done a really good job at Newcastle," Redknapp told The Football Show.

"Why can't he be given an opportunity, why can't Steve Bruce be given some money and the chance to show what he can do?

"He's never had the opportunity before and there's nothing to say he couldn't manage a top-six club, nothing at all. He knows the game inside out.

"Everybody predicted Newcastle would go down this year and he's done a great job with players that aren't at the top level."

Pochettino the best available option

While agreeing it would be desirable to give Bruce the chance to take Newcastle to the next level, Jamie Carragher argues the club's prospective new owners are within their rights to take the club in whichever direction they want.

"People in football would love Steve Bruce to get a chance," he added. "But if new owners were to come into any business, football or otherwise, why would they not do what they wanted to do right from the very beginning?

"I don't think the new owners coming into Newcastle should be criticised for changing the manager. Giving Steve Bruce, £100m, £200m, £300m to spend when he is not your guy just to appease people is not right.

"They want to hit the ground running and Pochettino is the best possible manager Newcastle could get at this moment in time.

"Pochettino is almost saying he would like the job, he's available and he is getting linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, far bigger clubs than Newcastle and are right at the top end compared to where Newcastle are right now.

"It would be a big decision if he were to put his hand up and take the job, especially if, say, the Manchester United job were to come up in 6-12 months."

Carra draws comparisons to City takeover

Carragher drew similarities between Newcastle's proposed takeover and Manchester City's in 2008.

The former Liverpool defender expressed a degree of caution ahead of the sizeable building project that needs to be undertaken at St. James' Park before the Magpies can reach the very top.

"Even though there is a lot of excitement, they won't get right to the top straight away," he said. "There will be players that come in, cost a lot of money, won't work and will have to be replaced, that's just the building process.

"The perfect example of that is what happened at Manchester City. They had Mark Hughes in charge and brought in players like Robinho, they tried to sign Kaka and went for players they probably didn't need.

"But the building process started a little later and we've seen the success they have had."