Women's Super League season set to end following FA talks

Manchester City are top of the league as things stand

The Women's Super League season is likely to come to an end following talks between the league's organisers and the FA Board.

The financial costs of a resumption are seen as prohibitive by the WSL, who foresee a number of logistical problems with ensuring safe and socially-distanced training and matchday practices.

The decision is still to be ratified, which is likely to be next week.

The WSL, along with the men's Premier League and the EFL, were suspended in early April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool Women are currently bottom of the WSL

Discussions with clubs about how to end the season will also need to take place, with a system needed to be agreed to finalise the league table.

Manchester City currently sit top of the league on 40 points from 16 games while Chelsea are a point behind having played one fewer game - meaning if points-per-game is adopted Chelsea will go above City and win the title.