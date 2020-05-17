Man City vs QPR 2011/12 final day watchalong: The best bits

5:07 Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott and Vincent Kompany rewatch one of the most dramatic final game of a season as Sergio Aguero's last minute goal against QPR clinched Manchester City's first ever Premier League title. Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott and Vincent Kompany rewatch one of the most dramatic final game of a season as Sergio Aguero's last minute goal against QPR clinched Manchester City's first ever Premier League title.

Relive Manchester City's 2012 dramatic title-winning celebrations in their victory over QPR with Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards and Nedum Onuoha.

Going into the game ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, City knew a win would hand them their first Premier League title ahead of their neighbours, but it wasn't as straightforward as it sounded.

Against a QPR side fighting against relegation, City went ahead through Pablo Zabaleta in the first half, but were then stunned as the visitors scored twice in the second half, with United 1-0 up at Sunderland.

Nobody could have predicted the stoppage-time drama at the Etihad, as Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero scored to hand City the title, and bring heartbreak upon their neighbours from Old Trafford.

Two of City's main players that season - Lescott and Richards - join Geoff Shreeves along with QPR defender Onuoha, to relive the drama from that special day...

Watch the best bits from the Man City vs QPR 2012 watchalong in the video above