Brighton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Brighton's rearranged games for the Premier League restart; four games to be shown live on Sky Sports
By
Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:38am
The details of Brighton's fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with home game against Liverpool and Man City, live on Sky Sports.
Graham Potter's side travel to face Leicester on Tuesday June 23 at 6pm before hosting Manchester United on Tuesday June 30 at 8.15pm with both games live on Sky Sports. Two tricky tests await with back-to-back home against Liverpool and Manchester City in July, also live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
BRIGHTON'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
Brighton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 3pm
Tuesday June 23
Leicester vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday June 30
Brighton vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Saturday July 4
Norwich vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 12.30opm
Wednesday July 8
Brighton vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Saturday July 11
Brighton vs Manchester City
Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports
Brighton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Southampton vs Brighton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Burnley vs Brighton