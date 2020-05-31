Mauro Icardi completes move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain

Mauro Icardi has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan.

The Argentina international has signed a four-year deal with PSG which runs until June 30, 2024.

The French champions have agreed to pay a fee of €50m (£45m) with €7m (£6.2m) in add-ons for Icardi, who joined them on loan from Inter on September 2.

As part of that agreement, PSG held an option to buy the 27-year-old, which expired on Sunday, May 31.

Both teams confirmed the transfer, with Inter saying in a statement: "The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career."

Icardi was left out of Inter Milan's squad upon Antonio Conte's arrival last summer but he has impressed in France.

The Rosario-born player scored 20 goals and added four assists in 31 appearances this season for PSG before the Ligue 1 season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Icardi has been competing for a place in the side with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG's all-time top scorer, whose contract expires on June 30.

Inter want to sign Cavani on a free transfer this summer as they prepare for the potential departure of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter are exploring possible free transfers and swap deals, with the summer transfer market expected to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and they are also keen on 20-year-old Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.