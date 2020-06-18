Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three more Watford games confirmed including Chelsea trip
By
Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:56am
The details of Watford's next batch of fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, including a trip to Chelsea live on Sky Sports.
After a first day meeting with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley - a game live on Sky's free-to-air channel - and Southampton, also live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports will also host their visit to Chelsea on July 4 and their relegation six-pointer with Norwich three days later.
Sky Sports are showing 64 live Premier League games of the Premier League's resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
- Premier League table | Results | Premier League run-in - best and worst
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
WATFORD'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
Watford v Leicester City
Kick-Off: 12:30pm
Thursday June 25
Burnley v Watford
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Sunday June 28
Watford v Southampton
Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Saturday July 4
Chelsea vs Watford
Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday July 7
Watford vs Norwich
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Saturday July 11
Watford vs Newcastle
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Watford fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
West Ham vs Watford
Watford vs Man City
Arsenal vs Watford