Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

The details of Watford's next batch of fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, including a trip to Chelsea live on Sky Sports.

After a first day meeting with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley - a game live on Sky's free-to-air channel - and Southampton, also live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports will also host their visit to Chelsea on July 4 and their relegation six-pointer with Norwich three days later.

Sky Sports are showing 64 live Premier League games of the Premier League's resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday June 20

Watford v Leicester City

Kick-Off: 12:30pm

Thursday June 25

Burnley v Watford

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Sunday June 28

Watford v Southampton

Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

Saturday July 4

Chelsea vs Watford

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday July 7

Watford vs Norwich

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Saturday July 11

Watford vs Newcastle

Kick-Off: 12.30pm

West Ham vs Watford

Watford vs Man City

Arsenal vs Watford