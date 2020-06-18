Football News

Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

Premier League restart: Three more Watford games confirmed including Chelsea trip

Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:56am
The details of Watford's next batch of fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, including a trip to Chelsea live on Sky Sports.

After a first day meeting with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley - a game live on Sky's free-to-air channel - and Southampton, also live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports will also host their visit to Chelsea on July 4 and their relegation six-pointer with Norwich three days later.

Sky Sports are showing 64 live Premier League games of the Premier League's resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

    Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

    WATFORD'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES

    Saturday June 20

    Watford v Leicester City

    Kick-Off: 12:30pm

    Thursday June 25

    Burnley v Watford

    Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

    Sunday June 28

    Watford v Southampton

    Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports

    Saturday July 4

    Chelsea vs Watford

    Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

    Tuesday July 7

    Watford vs Norwich

    Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

    Saturday July 11

    Watford vs Newcastle

    Kick-Off: 12.30pm
    Watford fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

    West Ham vs Watford

