Championship restart: More games announced live on Sky Sports

East Midlands derby and Leeds vs Stoke picked for Sky Sports coverage

Last Updated: 12/06/20 3:15pm

The Championship is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs
The Championship is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

Sky Sports has announced another seven Championship games to be broadcast live when the league resumes - read the full list here.

Charlton's London derby with Millwall on Friday July 3 will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, before the East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham Forest the next day at 12.30pm.

The race for promotion and a play-off spot continues as Bristol City host Cardiff on Saturday July 4 at 3pm, while Sheffield Wednesday go to Swansea the next day at midday.

Fulham go to Forest on Tuesday July 7 at 5pm, and at the top of the table West Brom host Derby at 5pm on Wednesday July 8, while leaders Leeds are also in action on Sky Sports, hosting Stoke at 5pm on Thursday July 9.

Leeds United will take on Cardiff and Fulham live on Sky as they resume their bid to reach the Premier League
Leeds United will take on Cardiff and Fulham live on Sky as they resume their bid to reach the Premier League

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham - 3pm

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds - 12pm

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom - 7.45pm

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff - 12.30pm

Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham - 3pm

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield - 2.15pm

Tue June 30:- Millwall vs Swansea - 5pm

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby - 5pm

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm

Newly-announced fixtures:

Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm

Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm

All the Championship fixtures

EFL returns on Sky Sports
EFL returns on Sky Sports

KO times TBC from July 11

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic - 3pm
Luton Town vs Preston North End - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City - 3pm
Millwall vs Derby County - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley - 3pm
Reading vs Stoke City - 3pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City - 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff City vs Leeds United - 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, June 26

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, June 27

Preston North End vs Cardiff City - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Millwall - 3pm
Birmingham City vs Hull City - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm
Derby County vs Reading - 3pm
Leeds United vs Fulham - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough - 3pm
Swansea City vs Luton Town - 3pm
Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers - 3pm

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall vs Swansea City - 5pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Luton Town - 7.4pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City - 7.45pm
Reading v Brentford - 8pm

Wednesday, July 1

Preston North End vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion - 7.45pm

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday, July 3

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm, Sky Sports
Fulham vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End - 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading - 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley - 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, Sky Sports
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers - 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City - 3pm

Tuesday, July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley - 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End - 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County - 5pm, Sky Sports
Bristol City vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm

Thursday, July 9

Leeds United vs Stoke City - 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 11

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading - 3pm
Derby County vs Brentford - 3pm
Fulham vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Swansea City v Leeds United - 3pm

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic - 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End - 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City - 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County - 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley - 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers - 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City - 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town - 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City - 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough - 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham - 8pm

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United - 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford - 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

At home with... stars of the Championship

Sky Sports joins some of the biggest names in the Championship at home...

EFL Future Stars

Sky Sports assess some of the future stars of English football currently playing in the EFL.

Championship awards of the season so far

Sky Sports pundits pick out their Players, Managers and Teams of the Season.

Watch the Championship live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games, when the season restarts on June 20.

  • 30 live games will be broadcast on Sky Sports across the rest of the Sky Bet Championship season
  • Club season ticket holders will be given access to all Sky Sports live games involving their team through the iFollow online platform
  • Sky Sports will broadcast the 15 EFL play-off games across the Championship, League One and League Two

The Sky Bet Championship will provisionally restart on June 20 with Sky Sports showing 30 games.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch any live game involving their club via the EFL's iFollow online platform. They will also be given access to their teams' non-broadcast games, while non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase non-broadcast games for £10. Access to the games will be determined by the club where the supporter holds a season ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club.

Also See:

Fans can also make sure they are across all the action by tuning into a new a Sky Sports' 'goals as they go in' show for non-broadcast fixtures.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs across the three divisions.

Trending

