Manchester United will make teams nervous with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fit, says Jamie Redknapp

With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fully fit, Manchester United will be a powerful force when the Premier League resumes, says Jamie Redknapp.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had gone 11 games unbeaten when football was suspended in March due to coronavirus and during the following three months key players Rashford and Pogba have been able to get back to full fitness after injury lay-offs.

The pair will be ready and available for United's big Friday Night Football clash with Tottenham - which you can watch live on Sky Sports - and Redknapp says they will be a huge boost to the team as they push for the Champions League qualifying places.

"There are important players coming back," Redknapp told The Sky Sports Football Podcast.

"If you look at Manchester United right now, they've got a young man in Marcus Rashford who is now fit for his team. That's going to be amazing to have him back for United. It's like a brand new signing - one of the best centre forwards in the world or wide players, wherever you want to play him. So I think United will look at that and think 'we've got a real chance'.

"It will be interesting to see the dynamic in midfield, too, with Paul Pogba coming back as well. There's so much talent in that area now and if you can get that midfield working together then you've got a really big chance.

"Teams will be nervous about United. The likes of Chelsea that are already in the top four will be looking over their shoulder."

'Special moment coming for Liverpool'

With the English top flight set to resume, Liverpool need just two wins to clinch the Premier League title

Redknapp also discussed Liverpool being on the brink of clinching the Premier League title and being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years.

With matches set to be played behind closed doors and fans asked not to gather around stadiums, the title celebrations won't be what Liverpool players, staff and supporters had been anticipating - but Redknapp says they will be special nonetheless.

"It's been 30 years. It's a long, long time to wait for that to happen," he said.

"I think all the teams coming back now - whether you're in a relegation fight or you're fighting to try to get in the top four - there will be a lot of nerves. But the one team that are going to come back and cannot wait to get started is Liverpool. They know what's ahead of them. They're probably buzzing.

"I was talking to Jordan Henderson a couple of weeks ago, and you could see it in his eyes, he's so pleased that football is starting again, because they want to win it in the best way possible.

"It's not ideal, the fans aren't going to be there, it's not going to be in the ideal environment for them but they need to get their hands on the trophy, they deserve it - whether you're a Liverpool fan or not we can all acknowledge it's a very special football team that Jurgen Klopp has created.

"And the fact they're going to get their hands on the trophy, be it in one week, two weeks or whenever it is, it's correct, it's right. I'm really looking forward to that moment for Jordan Henderson and all his team-mates to have that moment.

"I wasn't lucky enough to have it and obviously some great captains like Steven Gerrard weren't either. So for Jordan and his team it's going to be a very special moment and I'm excited to see it."

As well as Jamie Redknapp, Sky Sports' Peter Smith was also joined on the latest Sky Sports Football podcast by digital journalists Nick Wright and Oliver Yew, to discuss the trends that we've seen in the Bundesliga and how they could affect Premier League results. Wil home advantage be reduced? Will the top teams dominate?

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper had further details on Manchester United's preparations for the restart and the latest on Manchester City's appeal against their Champions League ban.

