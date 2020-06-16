Timo Werner: RB Leipzig striker will not play in Champions League ahead of expected Chelsea move

Timo Werner is expected to officially become a Chelsea player in the middle of July

Timo Werner will not play in the rescheduled Champions League matches for RB Leipzig this August ahead of his expected move to Chelsea.

Lisbon is set to host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Champions League between August 12-23, with the Bundesliga side still involved in the competition following a 4-0 aggregate win over Tottenham before football went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany international Werner is set to leave Leipzig and join Chelsea this summer, with a deal in principle already agreed.

Sky in Germany expects Werner to officially become a Chelsea player in the middle of July before taking three or four weeks off ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Werner - who has scored 25 Bundesliga goals so far this campaign - had also interested Liverpool and Manchester United.

The UEFA Executive Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, when they are expected to approve a condensed new Champions League tournament played across 12 days.

Chelsea trail Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 meeting ahead of the return fixture, with a decision over how the four outstanding matches should be completed yet to be decided.

Werner has agreed to join Chelsea but what happened to his much-touted move to Liverpool? Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Jurgen Klopp's hopes of signing the German forward collapsed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

