Chelsea 7-1 QPR: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour doubles in friendly thrashing
Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Sunday 21 June live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick; Kick-off 8.15pm
Last Updated: 14/06/20 6:16pm
Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.
Loftus-Cheek has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles while Gilmour continued the impressive form that saw him start in Chelsea's last two games before the suspension of football.
Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud also scored as Frank Lampard’s side warmed up for the Premier League’s return this week.
N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick, as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.
QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.
Analysis: Last nine games will test Lampard's management
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:
Frank Lampard's methodology, coaching acumen and relationship with the Chelsea fans has obviously provided the hierarchy enough evidence to make him the man for the long-term at the club.
With transfer riches available and new stars set to join late summer, these last nine games will be a good test of his management mettle at the top level as he looks to steer the Chelsea ship into the Champions League places.
It would be a feat that deserves credit considering he's had to put faith in some inexperienced members of his squad to play leading roles at various points of the campaign.
But understandably much of the focus at Stamford Bridge will be surrounding plans for Chelsea to spend big in order to break the Liverpool and Manchester City dominance. Lampard might just be the right man, at the right place, at the right time as Chelsea look to storm the top table.
Chelsea's confirmed Premier League restart dates
Sunday June 21
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Thursday June 25
Chelsea v Man City
Kick-Off: 4.15pm
Wednesday July 1
West Ham vs Chelsea
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Chelsea fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Norwich
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs Wolves
Bournemouth vs Chelsea