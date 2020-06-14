Chelsea 7-1 QPR: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour doubles in friendly thrashing

Billy Gilmour was on target for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles while Gilmour continued the impressive form that saw him start in Chelsea's last two games before the suspension of football.

Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud also scored as Frank Lampard’s side warmed up for the Premier League’s return this week.

N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick, as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.

Frank Lampard is aiming to secure a Champions League spot for Chelsea in his first season in charge

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Frank Lampard's methodology, coaching acumen and relationship with the Chelsea fans has obviously provided the hierarchy enough evidence to make him the man for the long-term at the club.

With transfer riches available and new stars set to join late summer, these last nine games will be a good test of his management mettle at the top level as he looks to steer the Chelsea ship into the Champions League places.

It would be a feat that deserves credit considering he's had to put faith in some inexperienced members of his squad to play leading roles at various points of the campaign.

But understandably much of the focus at Stamford Bridge will be surrounding plans for Chelsea to spend big in order to break the Liverpool and Manchester City dominance. Lampard might just be the right man, at the right place, at the right time as Chelsea look to storm the top table.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Sunday June 21

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Thursday June 25

Chelsea v Man City

Kick-Off: 4.15pm

Wednesday July 1

West Ham vs Chelsea

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Chelsea will travel to Liverpool in their remaining fixtures

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Norwich

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Chelsea