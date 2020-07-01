Lionel Messi reaches 700 goals for Barcelona and Argentina

Lionel Messi scored his 700th goal for club and country in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday - but how did he score them all?

The Argentine hit the 700 landmark with trademark class - a Panenka penalty past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak - to edge his side ahead before Diego Simeone's side salvaged a point at the Nou Camp.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the two global superstars are the only active players to belong to the prestigious 700-club, which has been achieved by just five other players throughout history: Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas, Pele, Romario and Josef Bican.

Messi graduated from Barcelona B and made his debut for the senior side in 2004 at the age of 17, making his international debut for Argentina the following year.

He won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009 - the first of four consecutive awards - and has since extended that tally to a record-breaking six.

So how has the 33-year-old reached the elite milestone? Broken down, Messi has scored 630 goals for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina.

The 2011/12 season was his most prolific for club and country, netting an astonishing 82 goals. Messi has now scored in excess of 40 goals per season since his first Ballon d'Or.

While his numbers appear to have dropped off this term, the suspension of other domestic, European and international competitions - coupled with injuries at the start of this campaign - have curtailed his tally.

In La Liga, Messi has still scored 21 goals and made 15 assists in just 27 appearances this term - with five games left to play.

The majority of his goals, 441 to be precise, have been scored during 15 years in La Liga - although he's also netted 114 on Europe's elite stage, en route to four Champions League titles during his spell at the club.

Messi is a threat from any area, bursting the back of net from outside the box on 120 occasions - with 52 of those from direct free-kicks, while 582 of his 700 goals were converted with his favoured left foot.

The Argentine's greatest haul in a single game is five goals against Bayer Leverkusen in March 2012, netting four in a game six times and he has registered 54 hat-tricks to date.

His favourite opponent over the years has been Sevilla, against whom he has struck 37 times, followed by Atletico Madrid (32), Valencia (28) and arch rivals Real Madrid (26).

You can use the interactive table below to search all of Messi's 700 goals, where Arsenal fans will be reminded of his four-goal masterclass which ended their hopes of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals in 2010.