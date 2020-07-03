Mason Greenwood: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds striker

0:51 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised striker Mason Greenwood and admits he is excited about his potential Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised striker Mason Greenwood and admits he is excited about his potential

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the sky is the limit for teenage forward Mason Greenwood.

Download the latest PL Review Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Greenwood's opener in the midweek 3-0 win against Brighton took his Premier League goal tally for the season to six, the most by any player under the age of 19 since Wayne Rooney scored nine goals for Everton during the 2003-04 season.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Brighton in the Premier League

Asked about Greenwood at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of Bournemouth, Solskjaer said: "We have done well over the course of the season giving him more exposure and game time.

"It's not easy as a young boy, he could still play in the FA Youth Cup team! So he's a young boy and we have to look after him.

"But from the bench or when he starts he is performing. He's developed fantastically this season so the sky is the limit. It's up to him. He knows what he can do, should do and must do to keep on playing [and getting chances]."

Ole: Greenwood well ahead of me!

2:00 Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood following his impressive performance against Brighton Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood following his impressive performance against Brighton

Asked how his development compares to Solskjaer's during his playing days, he said: "Mason is way ahead of what I was when I was 18, 19, that's for sure.

"He's got a knack of scoring goals. I don't really want to say anything different because it's natural for him and it was what I felt I could do well as well.

"He's a brilliant boy to work with. He keeps on learning, keeps on making better and better decisions."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate...

Greenwood is at home in this team now and it feels telling that he has now started back-to-back Premier League games. He has Solskjaer's trust and he is part of this new-look line-up.

Greenwood is beginning to add a new dimension to United on the right side of their attack.

United are 15 unbeaten and optimism abounds. It might have been sparked by Bruno Fernandes, a worthy man of the match, but it is compounded by the burgeoning talent of a youngster from much closer to home.

Read more about Greenwood's impact in our feature here

Solskjaer quiet on Bellingham reports

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the future of transfer target Jude Bellingham

United were interested in adding another talented English teenager to their ranks in the form of Jude Bellingham, but the Birmingham midfielder is reportedly edging closer to a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if it was frustrating to miss out on the 17-year-old, Solskjaer said: "Well, I think there's been loads of speculation and linked us to every single talented player from the age of 15 to 25, really.

"I can't comment on every single player that's been linked with us so, no, I can't really comment."

Ole hints at changes for Bournemouth

United have scored seven goals in three league matches since the restart and will be looking to take their unbeaten streak to 16 games when relegation-threatened Bournemouth visit Old Trafford on Saturday

A Villa vs Man Utd Live on

"I've got to wait and see [how the squad looks] because there's a couple that got some knocks, bruises, so if there are a couple of changes don't be surprised just because of fitness," Solskjaer said.

"But there's also so many games, so I've got to look after them, look after the players.

"It would be nice to play a team that performed so well against Sheffield United at home last time and played so well against Brighton, but let's wait and see how everyone is after training today. I've not seen them this morning.

"I've got many, many reasons to play the same team, but I've also got a few reasons to rotate one or two that have played so well earlier in the season."