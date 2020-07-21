Women's Super League: No positives cases in latest coronavirus testing
Target start date for 2020/21 Women's Super League and Championship seasons is weekend of September 5-6
Last Updated: 21/07/20 7:16pm
The Football Association has announced the latest round of coronavirus testing for the Women's Super League and Women's Championship has produced no positive results.
A total of 1,194 tests were carried out at clubs between Sunday, July 12 and Sunday, July 19.
That follows one positive result being returned from 802 tests conducted across the previous eight days.
The FA has targeted the weekend of September 5-6 as the date for the start of the 2020-21 WSL season.
In April, the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to Covid-19. Chelsea were crowned champions, overtaking Manchester City on a points-per-game record, with Liverpool relegated.