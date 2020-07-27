Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson 'sad' if winger is 'so set on leaving'

Wilfried Zaha's recent form has been poor due to transfer speculation, according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace are facing a "dilemma" if Wilfried Zaha is "so set on leaving" this summer.

Zaha wanted out of the club last summer but, despite bids from Arsenal and Everton, a move away failed to materialise as Palace held firm on their £80m valuation of the player.

Uncertainty over Zaha's future has been constant throughout the season, but has magnified with the summer transfer window now open.

Palace want Zaha to stay but Hodgson says 'we can't make him like us'

The 27-year-old managed only four goals in 38 games this season as Palace, who lost seven of their last eight matches, finished 14th in the league.

"It [speculation] has obviously affected him because his form in the last few weeks has really been poor considering what he is capable of doing," Hodgson said after Palace's 1-1 draw with Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season.

"It's a dilemma for the club and a dilemma for him if he is so set on leaving. If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad.

"We still like him very much, we can't make him like us. This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out. I don't have an answer."