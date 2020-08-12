Tiemoue Bakayoko: AC Milan in talks over signing Chelsea midfielder
Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 season on loan at AC Milan; Chelsea willing to allow midfielder to leave
By Sky in Italy
Last Updated: 12/08/20 7:25am
AC Milan are in talks over bringing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the San Siro, according to Sky in Italy.
Milan are keen to sign the France international in a deal that would see him arrive on loan for a fee of up to €3m (£2.7m) and would give the Serie A club an option to buy him for €35m (£31.5m).
Bakayoko would be returning to familiar surroundings if he were to move to Milan, having made 42 appearances for the side during a loan spell in 2018/19.
The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since arriving from Monaco for £40m in 2017, and spent last season back on loan at the Ligue 1 club.
Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Bakayoko is one of a number of first-team players that Chelsea are willing to sell to help fund their summer transfer business.
Frank Lampard has already added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to his squad and the head coach is also keen to sign a new left-back and replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
