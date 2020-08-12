Tiemoue Bakayoko: AC Milan in talks over signing Chelsea midfielder

Tiemoue Bakayoko made 42 appearances for AC Milan in the 2018/19 season

AC Milan are in talks over bringing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the San Siro, according to Sky in Italy.

Milan are keen to sign the France international in a deal that would see him arrive on loan for a fee of up to €3m (£2.7m) and would give the Serie A club an option to buy him for €35m (£31.5m).

Bakayoko played 23 times for Monaco this season before the French campaign was ended in April amid the coronavirus pandemic

Bakayoko would be returning to familiar surroundings if he were to move to Milan, having made 42 appearances for the side during a loan spell in 2018/19.

The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since arriving from Monaco for £40m in 2017, and spent last season back on loan at the Ligue 1 club.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Bakayoko is one of a number of first-team players that Chelsea are willing to sell to help fund their summer transfer business.

Frank Lampard has already added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to his squad and the head coach is also keen to sign a new left-back and replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

