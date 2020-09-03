Premier League clubs vote against five subs rule; three from seven to be used in 2020/21

Premier League managers will go back to three subs next season

Premier League clubs have voted against using five substitutes in the 2020/21 season at a shareholders meeting.

It was initially agreed in August the five subs rule - introduced after Premier League football resumed last season - would be scrapped and they would revert to a maximum of three changes during games.

A proposal was put forward to again increase the number of substitutions to five, with a total of nine players on the bench but the motion did not get the required 14 votes, so next season remains at three replacements from seven named on a matchday.

Last season, as the clubs prepared for Project Restart amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it was agreed to allow five substitutions and to increase the matchday squad from 18 to 20 to help players deal with so many games in such a short period of time.

The International Football Association board (IFAB) had previously given leagues the opportunity to extend those conditions into the coming season.

Meanwhile, drinks breaks will no longer feature midway through the first and second halves of matches.

Also introduced as part of Project Restart, which saw Premier League matches played during the hotter summer months, they are not deemed necessary now the season has returned to a more familiar schedule.