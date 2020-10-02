Premier League games live on Sky Sports in October: Man City vs Arsenal, Man Utd vs Chelsea

Sky Sports will kick-start the return of the Premier League following the international break with a heavyweight Saturday Night Football clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The eye-catching fixture is one of 12 matches announced by Sky Sports for rounds five, six and seven of the new Premier League campaign, with Sky Sports exclusively broadcasting four games on each of those weekends.

The Saturday night clash between Man City and Arsenal on October 17 will be followed by a Super Sunday double-header consisting of a London derby between Tottenham and West Ham and Crystal Palace vs Brighton.

Man Utd vs Chelsea will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday Night Football on October 24 ahead of Southampton vs Everton and Wolves vs Newcastle.

Two more fixtures for Monday Night Football in October have also been confirmed: Leeds vs Wolves and Burnley vs Tottenham.

The month of October will then be seen out by a Saturday night fixture between Liverpool and West Ham, before November starts with a Super Sunday double header in which Newcastle host Everton and Man Utd take on Arsenal.

Premier League action on Sky Sports this weekend

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday night (kick-off 5.30pm), before Newcastle host Burnley later that evening (kick-off 8pm).

Sky Sports subscribers are in for a treat the following day, with four live games on Super Sunday.

Arsenal host Sheffield United and Wolves welcome Fulham (both 2pm kick-offs), before Manchester United face Tottenham in a 4.30pm kick-off and then Liverpool travel to Aston Villa (7.15pm).

Sky Sports will show at least 146 live games in the 2020/21 season.

Sat Oct 3: Leeds Utd vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Oct 3: Newcastle vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Oct 4: Arsenal vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 4: Wolves vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 4: Man Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Oct 4: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Oct 17: Man City vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 18: Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 18: Tottenham vs West Ham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 19: Leeds vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon 2: Leeds vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm



More fixtures will be announced in due course.

We've teamed up with BT Sport to serve up all the Sky Sports channels plus BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and ESPN together this season.

For just £40 per month, you'll be able to watch 207 Premier League fixtures plus EFL, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership games on Sky, and Champions League, Europa League and Women's Super League on BT Sport.

FREE MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ON SKY SPORTS DIGITAL

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League games on the Sky Sports website, app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

ESSENTIAL LISTENING: THE PITCH TO POST PODCASTS

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast season preview on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

The Premier League is back - and so are Sky Sports' pre and post-round podcasts to bring you the news and views around each matchround.