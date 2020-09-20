Arturo Vidal: Barcelona midfielder in Milan to complete Inter move

Arturo Vidal is set to sign for Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal is on the verge of sealing a move to Inter Milan from Barcelona after landing in Milan on Sunday.

Inter's official Twitter account published a photo of Vidal's arrival and a video of the player saluting fans saying "Hi Inter, I'm here".

On Saturday the two clubs agreed a deal for the Chile international worth €1m (£917,000) plus add-ons after days of negotiations.

Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, is set to be reunited with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who signed him for Juventus in 2011.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to his soon-to-be former team-mate in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"I only knew you from playing against you and I always thought you were a phenomenon but after being lucky enough to get to know you personally you surprised me even more.

"We shared many things in the last two years and you made a huge impact on the dressing room and will be dearly missed. I wish you all the best luck in your new club and I'm sure our paths will cross again."

