Andreas Pereira: Manchester United midfielder close to Lazio loan move

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is close to joining Lazio on loan.

Lazio will have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season and will pay all of the Brazil international's wages.

The Italian club's sporting director Igli Tare said on Monday he is confident the United midfielder will join the club "in the next two or three days".

Pereira was left out of the matchday squad for United's first two Premier League games of the season against Crystal Palace and Brighton, as well as for their Carabao Cup tie at Luton last week.

The midfielder featured just three times for United following the restart of the 2019/20 season, and his chances of first-team minutes were hit further by the arrival of Donny van de Beek in a £39m deal from Ajax earlier this month.

1:23 Manchester United have lost the ability to do the 'dark arts of transfers', according to football writer Andy Mitten

Pereira has scored four goals and registered five assists in 75 games since graduating from the club's youth ranks.

Lazio were keen to sign reinforcements in midfield after missing out on David Silva, who decided to join La Liga side Real Sociedad following his exit from Manchester City despite being offered a three-year deal by the Italian club.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.